Team India makes changes for Edgbaston Test: Sundar replaces Sudharsan, Nair to bat at No.3.

The only batsman in India Playing XI who is likely to be out in the upcoming India vs England Test is their new No.3 Sai Sudharsan. He’s set to make way for an all-rounder Washington Sundar, who will bat lower down the order. The other two changes are Nitish Reddy in place of Shardul Thakur and Akash Deep for Jasprit Bumrah, the pacer rested as a workload management measure.

Washington and Reddy’s inclusion in the squad means India, who are desperate to level the series they are losing 0-1, will field three all-rounders in IND vs ENG Playing 11. The third one is, of course, the team’s most experienced player Ravindra Jadeja. The specialist for all-rounder swap has thrown the Indian top-order into a tailspin in just a matter of weeks. With Sai out, the last Test’s No.6 Karun Nair moves to No.3 and Jadeja takes a spot up in the ladder.

At Headingley, Sai had started his Test career with a duck, when he edged an innocuous down-the-leg-side ball into the keeper’s gloves. He was better in the second innings, making 30 from 48 balls. The left-hander may have been nursing a shoulder injury, which was evident from his feeble throw from the outfield, but he sweated it out at nets in the last two days. He did the fielding drills, stood in the slip cordon when it came to taking catches and also had an extended batting session.

The move to leave Sai out should not be read as an indictment of his performance in IND vs ENG 2nd Test. This has more to do with team balance and is a strategic call by a team that wants an extra spinner but doesn’t want to compromise on their batsmen count. But the one change, indeed, throws the Indian batting order out of gear. Akash Deep for Bumrah certainly makes India’s pace bowling look weak, and Sai sitting out for Washington has started a round of musical chairs in the batting unit.