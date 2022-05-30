Telangana clinch overall championship trophy

Hyderabad: Telangana emerged as the top team from among the 28 States and 4 union territories at the 5th Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) India National Championship 2022 held in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh.

Telangana bagged the overall championship trophy after a remarkable performance from every teammember by virtue of an efficient training by Senior Indian Head coach for MMA India, Shaikh Khalid, who is also the founder and General Secretary of Telangana Association of Mixed Martial Arts (TAMMA).

The Telangana team, under the guidance and leadership of Shaik Khalid, clinched 14 medals including 8 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze .

The medals winners of Telangana are:

Gold medal winners: Mohammed Mahboob Khan in flyweight – 57 Kg; Davik Maskare in junior bantamweight - 61.2 Kg; Mohd Adil in junior strawweight -52 Kg; B Balu in youth A -56.7 Kg; Dawood Khan in heavyweight - 120.2 Kg; Shaik Mukram in youth A strawweight - 52 Kg; Rama Krishna in bantamweight - 63 Kg; Prathab Uppari light in heavyweight - 93 Kg.

Silver medal winners:

Anas Ullah Shaik in youth B - 52 Kg; Khushboo Nashad in antom weight - 47 Kg; Wasif ur Rehman in strawweight - 53 Kg

Bronze medal winners:

Abdul Aziz in flyweight - 57 Kg; M Varun in strawweight - 53 Kg; Mohd Rafey Qureshi in Youth B 48 Kg.