Live
- Delhi airport faces aviation investigation amid dense fog challenges
- Govt likely to cut petrol, diesel prices ahead of Lok Sabha polls
- Paritala Sriram invites two YSRCP leaders into TDP
- 4 held in China for using ChatGPT to execute ransomware attack
- Four held for drug peddling in Assam
- Bridal Dupattas That Will Top The 2024 Trends
- Tennis: Djokovic arrives in Perth ahead of United Cup debut
- TDP gave priority to BCs, TDP state secretary Savithamma
- Penukonda TDP incharge releases book on failures of YSRCP
- Delhi HC issues notice in plea against contractual appointments of teachers in DU
Just In
Telangana State Sailing Championships: Lahiri steals the show, wins all three races
It was girl power all the way with Lahiri Komaravelly of Udbhav School Rasoolpura representing Hyderabad district winning all three races sailed in...
It was girl power all the way with Lahiri Komaravelly of Udbhav School Rasoolpura representing Hyderabad district winning all three races sailed in the Sub Juniors at the Telangana State Sailing Championships at Hussain Sagar Hyderabad
The Girls and Boys are all sailing a single fleet giving them the opportunity to sail a larger more competitive fleet.
Lahiri is closely followed by her sister Deekshita who finished a close second followed by top seed Bunny Bongur of Vikarabad who seemed a bit out of form but still tops the boys.
Vinodh Dundoo and Sathwik Dhoki were the dark horses who surprised all by finishing 2 and 3 amongst the boys.
The very light winds helped Lahiri who is just 31 kgs while her sister is at 45 kgs giving her a significant disadvantage in the under 16 championships.
The Juniors will sail tomorrow as will the light fleet using half rig sails specially designed for the lightest sailors Final points tally at the end of 3 races
Girls
1. Lahiri Komaravelly 3 points; 2. Deekshita Komaravelly 10 points; 3. Bindu Rathlavath 27 points.
Boys
1 Bunny Bongur 12 points; 2 Vinodh Dundoo 14 points; 3 Sathwik Dhoki 24 points.