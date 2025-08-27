Telangana’s Rithvika gets selected for c’ship

Hyderabad: Mittapalli Rithvika from Nizamabad district of Telangana has been selected to represent India in the 11th Asian Aquatic Championship 2025 scheduled to be held at the Aquatic Stadium, Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Ahmedabad in Gujarat from September 28 to October 1, 2025.

The selection of Mittapalli Rithvika for the event was officially announced by Monal Chokshi, General Secretary of the Swimming Federation of India.

The athletes selected for the prestigious swimming competitions among Asian countries, which will be organised under the aegis of the

Swimming Federation of India, will undergo special training from August 26 to September 26 at the Aquatic Stadium, Veer Savarkar

Sports Complex, Ahmedabad in preparation for the event, the official statement from Monal Chokshi stated. Telangana State Swimming

Association President Chandrasekhar Reddy, Secretary Umesh, Vice President G. Maipal Reddy, and others congratulated Mittapalli Rithvika on her achievement.