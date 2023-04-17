Monte Carlo Masters: Rune sets up summit clash with Rublev

Monte Carlo: Holger Rune of Denmark moved to within one win of capturing his second ATP Masters 1000 title after he moved past Italian Jannik Sinner 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 in a thrilling semifinal of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

With his 17th tour-level win of the season, Rune has improved to 2-0 in his ATP Head-to-Head series against Sinner. The Dane is up two spots to No. 7 in the ATP Live Rankings and can rise to a career-high No. 6 by claiming his eighth tour-level crown on Sunday.

In a battle between two of the brightest talents on Tour, it was the 19-year-old Rune who handled the conditions and pressure the best in a rain-disrupted clash on Saturday night.

The Dane struck his clean groundstrokes with aggression in the heavy conditions and recovered from a slow start against the 21-year-old Italian to advance after two hours and 46 minutes.