Live
- Tennis: Nadal, Alcaraz to team up in doubles for Spain at Paris Olympics
- Thane cop and woman on motorcycle mowed down by speeding dumper
- Ports, roads to get major investment boost in India, cargo volume to grow up to 8 per cent: Report
- PM Modi, others attend swearing-in of new BJP-led govt in Odisha
- Agriculture Officer Neethi who inspected seed and fertilizer stores
- Third BJP govt in Arunachal led by Pema Khandu to be sworn in on Thursday
- Security forces won't rest till terrorism is rooted out from UT: J&K L-G Sinha
- Child labor under the age of 14 is a crime
- India's industrial production clocks 5 pc growth in April
- Have to be at our best to beat a world-class Indian team, says South Africa skipper Wolvaardt
Just In
Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz to team in men’s doubles at 2024 Paris Olympics
Apart from the Nadal-Alcaraz team, Marcel Granollers might team up with Pablo Carreno Busta or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina as the second Spanish team in men’s doubles.
Spain’s Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will team up for the first time as they have been announced to play doubles together at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.
The announcement was made by Spain’s captains, David Ferrer and Anabel Medina. Apart from the Nadal-Alcaraz team, Marcel Granollers might team up with Pablo Carreno Busta or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina as the second Spanish team in men’s doubles.
Sara Sorribes Tormo and Cristina Busca will team up in the women’s doubles and the duo will be in action in the singles too. Similarly, both Nadal and Alcaraz will play in the men’s singles too.
The announcement of the pairings comes three days after Alcaraz won the French Open at Roland Garros for the first time. It was also his third Grand Slam title.
Nadal has won two Olympic medals – gold medals in singles (2008 Olympics) and doubles
(2016 Olympics, partnering Marc Lopez) – alongside his 22 Grand Slam titles.
However, both Nadal and Alcaraz will enter the field without any preparation as Alcaraz, who is fresh from winning the Roland Garros title, has decided not to compete in an ATP event before the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Nadal is using his protected ranking of World No. 9 for the men’s singles at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Meanwhile, Carreno Busta is also using his protected ranking to compete in the singles while Alcaraz and Fokina made the cut based on their current standings.
In the women’s category, Badosa, former World No. 2, has decided to not use her protected ranking for tfederation for the Wimbledon and the US Open Grand Slams.he Olympics. The tennis player will use the two protected ranking options given by the federation for the Wimbledon and the US Open Grand Slams.
Ferrer, while announcing the teams, said the plan is to win more than one medal and he hoped he could win his first medal as a captain of the Spanish team. “I couldn’t win a medal as a player, I hope to do so as captain. One pair is Nadal and Alcaraz and the second is yet to be decided. We are confident that there may be more than one medal,” he said.