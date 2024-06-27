Tennis: Andy Murray to take last-minute call on Wimbledon participation

New Delhi: British tennis legend Andy Murray will decide on his participation in Wimbledon "as late as possible" after undergoing back surgery last week. The two-time Wimbledon champion has returned to training but is in doubt over his chances at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament that starts next week.



Murray said he will not play the singles as of now.

"I'm going to wait until the last minute to see if I'm going to be able to play and I've earned that right to do that. This is not clear-cut whether I am 100% going to be ready to play or there is a 0% chance that I can play. That is the situation," Murray said.

"I would say it's probably more likely that I'm not able to play singles right now," he added.

The 37-year-old, who withdrew from the Queen’s Club last week because of back pain, had desired to play in the singles and doubles in his farewell appearance at Wimbledon.

Murray's name is still in the running for Friday's men's singles draw. The doubles draw is scheduled on the same day with the event beginning on Wednesday. Murray could play later in the week, which would allow him more time to recover.

"Maybe it's my ego getting in the way but I feel that I deserve the opportunity to give it until the very last moment to make that decision," said Murray.

"It's complicated, and it's made more complicated because I want to play at Wimbledon one more time. I want to have that opportunity to play in the tournament," he added.