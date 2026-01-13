TG Gold Cup - Central Zone League

Hyderabad: TCA Medchal Urban District and TCA Cyberabad District recorded impressive victories in the Central Zone League matches of the Telangana Gold Cup 2025-26 at TKR College of Engineering & Technology, here on Tuesday.

Batting first, TCA Rangareddy District posted a strong 179/5 in 20 overs, powered by Gopi Varma’s explosive 95 and Sai Vamshi Varma’s 47. R Shiva claimed 3/32 for Medchal Urban. In reply, Medchal Urban chased down the target in 18.5 overs, scoring 183/5, with V Kalyan smashing 75 and S Praneeth Reddy contributing 70. Medchal Urban won by five wickets, with V Kalyan named Man of the Match. In the other match, TCA Cyberabad District dominated TCA Vikarabad District, winning by 87 runs. Cyberabad posted 177/5, led by Narayanashetty Tejesh’s 75 and Md Zakeer Hussain’s 30. B Shiva Kumar took 3/24. Vikarabad were bowled out for 90, with PD Saran and GV Sai Kireet picking two wickets each. Tejesh was adjudged Man of the Match.