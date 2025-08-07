Tottenham midfielder James Maddison to have surgery on ruptured ACL

Manchester: England midfielder James Maddison will undergo surgery for a ruptured ACL, Tottenham said Thursday.

Maddison was injured during Spurs' preseason friendly against Newcastle in Seoul. No timeframe was given for his recovery.

“His surgery will take place in the coming days and, following that, James will then begin his rehabilitation with our medical team,” Tottenham said in a statement. “Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur wishes James a full and speedy recovery."

Recovery from ACL surgery can take between 6-12 months, meaning Maddison is likely to miss the majority of the upcoming season, which starts next week.

It is the latest blow for the 28-year-old Maddison, who missed last season's Europa League final with a knee injury.

"We will be supporting him every step of the way,” Tottenham said.