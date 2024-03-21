Live
- Kumaraswamy’s heart surgery successful, to be back in action soon
- Transfer of four DMs: Bengal Govt ignored ECI’s guidelines on postings
- Nagar Kurnool Parliament Constituency Election Returning Officer Collector P Uday Kumar inspected the election strong room and distribution centers
- Choti Holi 2024: Date and Shubh Muhurat
- Daily Forex Rates (21-03-2024)
- ECI directs MeitY to immediately stop sending ‘Viksit Bharat’ messages on WhatsApp in view of Model Code of Conduct in force
- Cookers seized in Tumakur
- Adoption of Western Lifestyle Leading to spike in Colon Cancer: Expert
- Suniel Shetty to celebrate Holi with flowers, delicious food
- IPL 2024: MS Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad
Treesa-Gayatri pair enters second round
Basel: Indian shuttlers Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advanced to the women's doubles second round of the Swiss Open Super 300 with a straight game win over USA's Annie Xu and Kerry Xu here.
Treesa and Gayatri, who made a first round exit at the All England Open last week, cruised past the American duo in 39 minutes with a 21-15, 21-12 win in the opening round on Tuesday.
However, the other three Indian pairs competing on Tuesday in the women's doubles main draw made first round exits. Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam went down 13-21, 21-16, 14-21 to the fourth seeds from Hong Kong Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam, while Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda were ousted 4-21, 6-21 by top seeds Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti of Indonesia. Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker were brushed aside 17-21, 7-21 by Indonesia's Tria Mayasari and Ribka Sugiarto.