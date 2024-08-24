UTT 2024: Sathiyan stuns World No.20 Aruna but U Mumba overcome Dabang Delhi 9-6

Chennai : Experienced Indian paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran kicked off his fifth season in Dabang Delhi TTC colours with a sensational come-from-behind win over World No. 20 Quadri Aruna, the highest-ranked male player in Ultimate Table Tennis 2024, representing U Mumba TT, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.

Sathiyan found it difficult to get a foothold in his first game of the season and trailed 7-0 right at the start against his much higher-ranked opponent. Aruna took the first game easily, but the Indian Olympian bounced back with a sturdy defence and assertive smashers in games 2 and 3, winning by twin 11-9 scorelines to claim the match. Sathiyan’s win over Aruna was his first against the Nigerian table tennis great in his career.

Despite Sathiyan’s strong start for Dabang Delhi TTC, Sutirtha Mukherjee wrested back control of the tie for her team U Mumba TT in the first women’s singles match. Sutirtha beat youngster Diya Chitale in three straight games, setting the platform for an enticing mixed doubles bout.



Sathiyan returned to the table for the mixed doubles alongside partner Orawan Paranag. Meanwhile, the round saw the first appearance of the season for Manav Thakkar, as well as Spaniard Maria Xiao. Despite their limited interaction so far, Thakkar and Xiao showed impeccable coordination to claim the match in U Mumba TT’s favour, putting their team on the cusp of a historic win.



Thakkar then faced off against debutant Andreas Levenko in the second men’s singles and rapidly raced into a 2-0 lead, heaving U Mumba TT over the line and helping them register their first win over Dabang Delhi TTC in UTT. Paranang later beat Xiao in the second women’s singles to limit the damage of the reverse for the team from Delhi.



Sunday’s ties will see a quick turnaround for the teams involved. Dabang Delhi TTC are scheduled to play hosts Chennai Lions while U Mumba TT are set to face Jaipur Patriots.



UTT 2024, the franchise-based league promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), is being played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai and broadcast live on Sports18 Khel and streamed online on JioCinema (India) and Facebook Live (Outside India).

Detailed scores:

U Mumba TT bt Dabang Delhi TTC 9-6: Quadri Aruna lost to Sathiyan G. 1-2 (11-4, 9-11, 9-11); Sutirtha Mukherjee bt Diya Chitale 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-4); Manav/Xiao bt Sathiyan/Orawan 2-1 (11-8, 11-9, 8-11); Manav Thakkar bt Andreas Levenko 2-1 (11-5, 11-4, 7-11); Maria Xiao lost to Orawan Paranag 1-2 (11-10, 9-11, 5-11).