Vijay Deverakonda becomes co-owner of Hyderabad Black Hawks

Hyderabad: Actor and producer Vijay Deverakonda, the young superstar who has a phenomenal fan following across the country and a recipient of several awards including a Filmfare Award, Nandi Award, and SIIMA Award, has become a co-owner of the Hyderabad Black Hawks, one of India's top professional volleyball teams and the sole representative of the Telugu states.

Deverakonda, well known for his roles in Pelli Choopulu and Arjun Reddy, will also be the brand ambassador for the Black Hawks, with appearances and promotions aimed to take the team beyond the league matches and bring it before a global audience.

Abhishek Reddy Kankanala, the principal owner of the Black Hawks, said, "We are excited to have Vijay joining us, both as a co-owner and a brand ambassador."

Deverakonda, reflecting on all the discussions leading up to this monumental partnership, said: "The Black Hawks is more than just another sports team. To all of us, who proudly display our Telugu heritage, it is a representative of the Telugu people, and a symbol of our spirit and strength. I will do whatever it takes to take our team and our brand to all parts of India and beyond."