Virat Kohli Bids Farewell to Test Cricket

Team India’s star player Virat Kohli has announced that he is retiring from Test cricket, ending a successful 14-year career. He shared this news on social media. Kohli said he never thought Test cricket would take him on such a journey — one full of hard times, personal growth, and great memories.

Just a few weeks ago, Rohit Sharma also retired from Test cricket. Now, with both Kohli and Rohit gone, Indian fans are shocked, and the team must prepare for big changes.

Kohli had an amazing Test career. He played 123 matches, scored 9230 runs in 210 innings, with 30 centuries, 31 half-centuries, and 7 double centuries. He will always be remembered as one of India’s greatest Test players.

As India gets ready to play a Test series against England, selectors are thinking about new players. Shreyas Iyer or Karun Nair may replace Kohli. Rajat Patidar might get a chance too. There are also doubts about whether Mohammed Shami will play more Test matches. With many senior players retiring, a new chapter is starting for Team India — guided by young talent, but inspired by legends like Kohli.