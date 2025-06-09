VPTL 2025: Pagariya Strikers clinch commanding win over Nagpur Heriz

Pagariya Strikers clinched a clinical win in the ongoing Vidarbha Pro T20 League by defeating Nagpur Heroz by 8 wickets (D/L Method) at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha on Monday.

In the 13-over-per-side contest, after losing the toss and being put into bat first, Abhishek Agrawal and Siddhesh Wath opened the innings for Nagpur Heroz. Although Siddhesh made 14 in seven balls, Agrawal could only manage to add two in five balls.

Aman Mokhade top-scored for his side as he made 31 in 28 balls. With a contribution of 19 in 19 balls by skipper Mandar Kiran Mahale, Nagpur Heroz posted a score of 77/8 in 13 overs.

For Pagariya Strikers, Yash Kadam was the pick of the bowlers as he took 3-6 in two overs. Lalit Yadav took 2-24 in three overs. Dipesh Parwani(1-12) and Kaustabh Salve(1-22) grabbed one wicket each in the innings.

Chasing a score of 78 on the board, Dhruv Shorey and MD Faiz opened the innings for Pagariya Strikers. While Dhruv made 13 in 12 balls, Faiz could only manage to add three runs in seven balls. The unbeaten partnership of 58 runs for the third wicket helped the Pagariya Strikers to win the match. Aditya Ahuja remained unbeaten on 53* in 31 balls, assisted by Shivam Deshmukh(8 not out).

For Nagpur Heroz, Mandar Kiran Mahale(1-16) and Arjun Ingle(1-6) could only manage to pick one wicket each in the innings.

Earlier in the inaugural edition of the Pidarbha Pro T20 League, Orange Tigers defeated Nagpur Titans by eight wickets (D/L Method) at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha on Sunday. Bharat Rangers beat NECO Master Blaster by 23 runs in the second fixture of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League at the VCA Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur. Shubham Kapse’s economical 3 for 21 won him the match of the match and Bharat Rangers their first points on the table.