Washout against GT assures SRH playoffs spot
Hyderabad: The Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans share points as their IPL match was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Thursday.
SRH who were fourth in the IPL points table with 14 points prior to this match have now moved to third place with 15 points, which is enough to assure them for a playoffs spot. Meanwhile, GT are already out of the race for the IPL 2024 playoffs, after amassing just 12 points from their 14 games.
Hours before the start of play in Hyderabad, it began to rain in the city. A post on social media platform X from the Director Of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation said:
“Heavy rainfall is expected today in Hyderabad city. Till 6pm there is a break in rainfall today and may resume after 6pm. Citizens may plan their travel accordingly.” Visuals from the ground showed the playing area being under blue covers and tyres kept on the partition areas, with soggy patches already forming in the outfield areas which haven’t been covered.