'We'll look at it at end of series': Milne on New Zealand's sloppy fielding in series

Hamilton: New Zealand fast bowler Adam Milne admitted that New Zealand have been "sloppy" on the field as they have dropped several chances in the ongoing T20I series against India.

The Kiwis dropped a couple of catches in the fifth T20I too, along with handing a lifeline off a no-ball too. Speaking after the first innings of the fifth T20I against India at Seddon Park here, Milne conceded that the Kiwis will take a look at the fielding errors after the series is done.

"Yeah, I'm not sure. We've been a little bit sloppy in the field the whole series really. So it's something we'll look at the end of the series and hopefully remedy it going forward," he told broadcasters during the mid-innings break after India scored 191/8.

Blair Tickner dropped India captain Shreyas Iyer in the 10th over of Michael Bracewell at short fine after Shreyas mishit a sweep for the ball to go miles up. Later, Milne himself dropped Naman Dhir in the 16th over at sweeper cover off Tickner.

In between, Tilak Varma was handed a lifeline when he was caught at the backward point by Finn Allen, but Nathan Smith had overstepped. However, Tilak was caught and bowled in the same over.

Meanwhile, Milne was confident of having kept India to 191/8. There was a swing on offer at the start, and the Kiwis did not let the visitors go past 200. "A little bit of swing early, which always helps. A little bit of inconsistent bounce; saw a number of wickets splicing and getting caught in the outfield. I think again once it's swinging, it's sort of just trying to get it up there, use that swing. And fortunately they hit a couple in the air today that went to fielders as opposed to the boundaries and we got them early," Milne said.

"Yeah, it's interesting. Again, there was a little bit of variable bounce, but I think overall it was a pretty decent wicket. So hopefully we can knock them off," he added.

Milne took 4-19 and removed both the openers and also Nitish Kumar Reddy and Bhuvneshwar Kumar later. "Well, to get the openers after Wellington is always pretty nice," he said on his favourite wickets of the day.



