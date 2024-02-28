WFI invites Bajrang, Vinesh, Sakshi for trials, Rio Olympic medallist lashes out

New Delhi: The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has invited grapplers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik to appear for the trials to select the teams for participation in the Senior Asian Wrestling Championship and Asian OG Qualifier Wrestling Tournament, in Bishkek.

"I would like to inform all affiliated Units of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) that the Selection Trials to select the teams for participation in the following events are being conducted on 10th & 11th March 2024 at KD Jadhav Wrestling Indoor Stadium, IGI Sports Complex, New Delhi

"2024 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship to be held at Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) from 11th to 16th April 2024. Asian OG Qualifier Wrestling Tournament to be held at Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) from April 19-21, 2024," WFI president Sanjay Kumar Singh wrote in a letter.

“All State Units are requested to kindly intimate to the wrestlers.”

Meanwhile, Sakshi Malik on Tuesday took to X to slam the federation. “With a broken heart and a very sad heart, Sanjay Singh aka Brij Bhushan Sharan is welcomed to the Indian Wrestling Federation. Now, will organise camps in Lucknow again, Nationals will be held in Nandini Nagar,” the Rio Olympic bronze medallist stated. “All limits of exploitation of the sisters and daughters of the country, especially Haryana, will be crossed because there is no one to stop them, they are bigger than both the government and the people of this country. Congratulations, this country has once again become a witness to the murder of women's honour. I am wholeheartedly grateful to all those who supported us. Jai Hind Jai Bharat,” she added.