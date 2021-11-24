Women Footballers Are Appealing From State And Central Government For More Job Opportunities

Players are back on the field after a two-year rest. After the pandemic, normalcy has returned to the world of sports, and the Tamil Nadu women's football squad is hard at work preparing for the 26th senior women's national football tournament, which begins on November 28 in Kerala.



The girls are eager to compete, according to head coach S Gokila. The training could not be held in Chennai due to severe rains. She claimed that 35 players were chosen from a pool of 150, and they are currently training in Namakkal.

Archana of Madurai, who is nineteen years old, has competed in four national games. Practice sessions were not held throughout the pandemic. The coaches are assisting us in regaining our form. They are confident in their ability to take home the winner's trophy. Another player from Cuddalore, R Sandhya remarked that Manipur and Odisha would be tough teams to beat, but they are confident.

Cuddalore native Sumithra Kamaraj (27) is a prominent member of the national team. She believes the state and federal governments should provide more work options for football players, as a PhD student. Women now compete in a variety of sports at both the national and international levels. Playing is a breeze as long as they are in good shape. Most athletes retire from athletics after getting married, citing family obligations.

Having job options would be extremely beneficial to women. In contrast to other sports, there is no quota for female football players in hobs.

Meanwhile, reservation for women footballers is a government policy decision, according to a top official of SDAT in Chennai. Regardless, they will make recommendations to the state government.