Women's Asia Cup final: Samarawickrama, Athapaththu help Sri Lanka beat India to clinch maiden title

Harshitha Samarawickrama hammered 69 not out after skipper Chamari Athapaththu made a brilliant half-century(61 off 43 ) to help Sri Lanka Women beat seven-time champions Indian Women by eight wickets in the final to clinch their maiden Women's Asia Cup title at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday.

After India posted 165/6 thanks to a half-century by opener Smriti Mandhana (60 off 47) and a cameo by Richa Ghosh (30 off 14), the hosts raced to 167/2 in 18.4 overs thanks to the superb innings by Samarawickrama and Athapaththu.

Sri Lanka's run chase started on a shaky note as Vishmi Gunaratne was run out early. However, the experienced Chamari Athapaththu and Harshitha Samarawickrama steadied the ship with a crucial 87-run partnership for the second wicket. Athapaththu, who accumulated over 300 runs in the tournament, played a captain’s knock, reaching her half-century off just 32 balls. Her aggressive innings of 61 off 43 balls, which included nine fours and two sixes, laid the foundation for the successful chase.

Deepti Sharma gave India a breakthrough by bowling Athapaththu around her legs, but the Sri Lankan skipper had already set the tone for the match. With 72 runs needed off the last eight overs, Harshitha took charge, crafting an unbeaten 69-run knock that guided Sri Lanka to victory. Her composure under pressure was complemented by Kavisha Dilhari, who contributed a quickfire 30 off 16 balls, ensuring the hosts reached the target comfortably with eight balls remaining.

India, electing to bat first, posted a solid 165/6 in their 20 overs. Smriti Mandhana led the way with a scintillating knock of 60 off 47 balls, featuring 10 fours. Despite setbacks in the middle order with Uma Chetry and Harmanpreet Kaur failing to capitalize, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh ensured India maintained momentum. Rodrigues scored 29 off 16 balls, while Ghosh’s explosive 30 off 14 balls provided the necessary late surge.

Among the Sri Lankan bowlers, Kavisha Dilhari was the standout performer with figures of 4-0-36-2. Udeshika Prabodhani, Sachini Nisansala, and Chamari Athapaththu each claimed a wicket, keeping India’s powerful batting lineup in check.

Brief scores:

India Women 165/6 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhan 60, Richa Ghosh 30; Kavisha Dilhari 2-36, Sachini Nisansala 1-20) lost to Sri Lanka Women 167/2 in 18.4 overs (Harshitha Samarawickrama 69 not out, Chamari Athapaththu 61; Deepti Sharma 1-30) by eight wickets.