Women’s hockey team to open Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Thailand

New Delhi: The Indian women’s hockey team is set to kick off its campaign in the Women’s Asia Cup 2025 against Thailand on September 5, 2025, at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Field Hockey Field, the 2022 Asian Games hockey venue, in Hangzhou, China.

The Indian team has been placed in Pool B, alongside defending Asia Cup champions Japan, Thailand, and Singapore, while Pool A consists of hosts China, Korea, Malaysia, and Chinese Taipei.

The tournament is set to take place in Hangzhou, China, from September 5 to 14, 2025. Team India, which claimed the bronze medal in the previous edition, will be eyeing the top podium finish this time.

A victory not only brings continental glory but also guarantees a direct qualification to the 2026 Women’s FIH Hockey World Cup, as the Asia Cup champions earn an automatic berth in the prestigious quadrennial event.

Speaking on the tournament, India captain Salima Tete said, “We are excited to begin our campaign in the Women’s Asia Cup. Being placed in Pool B alongside defending champions Japan will test our skills and character from the very start.

“However, facing them in the pool stage will be a great opportunity to measure ourselves early in the tournament. Our focus will be on playing smart, disciplined hockey and taking it one match at a time. The ultimate goal is to lift the trophy and earn a direct spot in the 2026 Women’s FIH Hockey World Cup,” she added.

Echoing Salima’s sentiments, vice-captain Navneet Kaur said, “It will be a challenging tournament with Asia’s top teams competing with each other, but we see it as a chance to bring out our best right from the first whistle. We’ve been training with intensity and purpose, and we will aim to execute our plans on the field during the tournament.

Playing against Japan in the group stage gives us an early look at high-pressure hockey, which can only help us grow stronger as a unit. We’re determined to make this Asia Cup campaign count and make the country proud,” she said.