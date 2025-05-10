Women’s ODI Tri-Series: India aim to put best foot forward in high-stakes final against Sri Lanka

Colombo: India will be determined to put their best foot forward in all departments when they meet host Sri Lanka in the Women’s ODI Tri-Series final, to be held at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. For Sunday’s final, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced fans will be able to watch the final in the stadium for free.

It was against Sri Lanka in the league stage that India suffered their lone defeat of the tri-series and Sunday’s clash gives them a chance to turn the tables on the Chamari Athapaththu-led side, as well as stand up to the pressure of playing a final – something which also aids them in their preparation for this year’s ODI World Cup.

From an Indian batting perspective, Jemimah Rodrigues has been their best batter with 201 runs at an average of 67 – including a fantastic 123 against South Africa after coming out to bat at number five. Deepti Sharma, Pratika Rawal and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana have been other batting contributors, but it would be great for India if skipper Harmanpreet Kaur converts a start into a big score.

In terms of bowling, off-spin all-rounder Sneh Rana has been on a stellar run on return to international cricket – picking 11 wickets at an average of 15.63, including a five-wicket haul against South Africa. But to win a high-stakes final, India would need a collective bowling effort to upstage Sri Lanka’s batters.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka have shown that they are no pushovers, especially after beating India in the group stage. Apart from skipper Chamari, Harshitha Samawickrama shapes up as a pivotal batting figure – making a match-winning 53 in the tri-series league stage win over India and hitting a fine 69 not out against the same opposition to win the Women’s T20 Asia Cup final in Dambulla last year.

With the ball, young spinner Dewmi Vihanga has been impressive for Sri Lanka – taking nine wickets at an average of 15.33. How she and Malki Madara shape up to counter the challenge from the formidable Indian batters will make for a fascinating match-up in the grand finale of the tri-series.

When: Sunday, May 11 at 10am IST

Where: R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium

Where to watch: Live telecast on Fancode (TV and digital)

Squads

India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Shree Charani, Sneh Rana, Shuchi Upadhyay, Kranti Goud, Yastika Bhatia, Tejal Hasabnis, and Arundhati Reddy

Sri Lanka: Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Nilakshi de Silva, Manudi Nanayakkara, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Dewmi Vihanga, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Inoka Ranaweera, Hansima Karunaratne, Achini Kulasuriya, Kavisha Dilhari, Rashmika Sewwandi, and Piumi Badalge