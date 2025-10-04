  • Menu
Women's ODI World Cup: England crush SA by record margin in opener

Women’s ODI World Cup: England crush SA by record margin in opener
Guwahati: England Women opened their ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 campaign in Guwahati with a statement win, sealing a thumping 10-wicket victory...

Guwahati: England Women opened their ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 campaign in Guwahati with a statement win, sealing a thumping 10-wicket victory over South Africa with 215 balls to spare – their fourth-biggest win by balls remaining in World Cup history in the fourth match at Baraspara Stadium.

Only their 243-ball victory against the Proteas in Cuttack in 2013 ranks higher.

Earlier, Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss and opted to bowl, a decision vindicated almost immediately. Linsey Smith (3-7) was unplayable with the new ball, dismissing both openers – captain Laura Wolvaardt (5) caught and bowled and Tazmin Brits (5) bowled – inside her first two overs. Lauren Bell (1-24) joined the party by cleaning up Sune Luus (2), before Smith struck again to remove Marizanne Kapp (4), reducing South Africa to 21/4.

From there, the collapse was relentless. South Africa lost half their side for just 31 inside nine overs, and never recovered. Wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta offered resistance with a gritty 22 off 36 balls, but she was the only batter to reach double figures in what became the Proteas’ second-lowest total in ODI World Cups.

Brief scores:

South Africa Women 69 all out in 20.4 overs (Sinalo Jafta 22; Linsey Smith 3-7, Charlie Dean 2-14) lost to England Women 70 for no loss in 14.1 overs (Tammy Beaumont 21 not out, Amy Jones 40 not out) by 10 wickets

