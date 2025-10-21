Women's World Cup: Athapaththu inspires Sri Lanka to seven-run win over Bangladesh

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu (4-42) produced a stunning four-wicket spell in the death overs to seal a heart-stopping seven-run win over Bangladesh in a match that went down to the final delivery in the 21st match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at DY Patil Stadium here on Monday.

What looked like Bangladesh’s game for the taking was snatched away by Athapaththu’s brilliance as Sri Lanka edged home in dramatic fashion.

After choosing to bat first, Sri Lanka endured a nightmare start, losing Vishmi Gunaratne on the very first ball of the innings. But Hasini Perera and skipper Athapaththu counterattacked with flair, peppering the boundaries and rebuilding the innings. Athapaththu’s free-flowing 46 kept the scoring rate healthy before leg-spinner Rabeya Khan turned the game with a crucial breakthrough, dismissing the Sri Lankan captain and triggering a brief slump.

Despite two quick wickets, Hasini Perera found an able partner in Nilakshi de Silva, and together they added 74 runs for the fifth wicket, steering Sri Lanka to a strong position at 174 for 4.

However, just as they looked set for a big total, Shorna Akter bowled one of the spells of the tournament. Her impeccable line and length dismantled Sri Lanka’s middle-order, delivering maidens under pressure and collecting 3 for 27 in her 10 overs. The collapse was severe — from 174 for 4 to 182 for 8 — as Hasini Perera departed for a composed 85. Late resistance from the tail ensured Sri Lanka scraped past 200 before being bowled out for 202 in 48.4 overs.

Chasing 203, Bangladesh faltered early under the pressure of disciplined bowling. They slumped to 44 for 3 in 15.3 overs as the Sri Lankan bowlers applied the choke. The game appeared to be slipping before captain Nigar Sultana Joty and Sharmin Akhter staged a brilliant fightback.

The duo added 82 for the fourth wicket, steadying the innings and reviving Bangladesh’s hopes. Sharmin struck a fluent 64 before she was forced to retire hurt due to cramps, bringing Shorna Akter to the crease.

With the captain anchoring, the pair stitched a rapid 50-run stand that brought the equation down to 27 off 30 balls. Bangladesh appeared in control, but that was when Athapaththu introduced herself into the attack — and the game turned on its head.

She dismissed Shorna, broke the momentum, and triggered panic in the Bangladeshi camp. Despite Nigar Sultana’s (77) fighting knock, Sri Lanka held their nerve. Sugandika Kumari bowled a miserly three-run penultimate over, leaving Bangladesh to score nine off the final six balls.

Athapaththu bowled an over from fantasy to save her side, claiming four wickets in four balls, including the crucial dismissal of Nigar Sultana off the very first delivery. That one ball effectively killed the chase and ended Bangladesh’s hopes of staying alive in the tournament. The leader stepped up when it mattered most, giving Sri Lanka another day to fight in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. For Bangladesh, this heartbreaking loss ends their campaign, though they still have one final fixture against hosts India — a chance to play for pride and finish on a high.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 202 all out in 48.4 overs (Hasini Perera 85, Chamari Athapaththu 46, Nilakshika Silva 37; Shorna Akhter 3-27, Rabeya Khan 2-16) beat Bangladesh 195/9 in 50 overs (Nigar Sultana Joty 77, Sharmin Akhter 64, Chamari Athapaththu 4-42, Sugandika Kumari 2-28) by 7 runs