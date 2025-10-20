Women’s World Cup: Sri Lanka elect to bat against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh in the 21st match of the Women’s World Cup 2025 here at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Monday. While the Lankans are yet to open their account this edition, Bangladesh have just one win from five games so far.

Sri Lanka have made one change, with Udeshika Prabodani replacing Piumi Wathsala. Meanwhile, Bangladesh brought in two fresh faces - Nahida Akter and Marufa Akter - in place of Fahima Khatun and Fariha Trisna.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu said, "We decide to bat first. I am very confident in my batting unit. The surface looks a good one. Time to play some good cricket. Definitely, I feel good and the team feels good to see some sunshine.

“Actually, we have played good cricket against Bangladesh. We need to execute our plans to perfection. Definitely, we struggled because of the conditions, rain, which came before the start of play as well as in the middle sometimes. We have made one change. Udeshika Prabodani comes in for Piumi Wathsala.”

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty said, "See, this is now an important game for us. We are bowling first. So, it becomes very important for us with the way how we have bowled so far. We have been bowling consistently in this tournament. We are hoping to restrict them to a total that will help us to chase down the target easily.

“As I already said, our bowling has been consistent over the years, they have also been very versatile. They have been good whenever I needed them to be. We have good leg spinners, off spinners and experience in left-arm seam. So, I think, we are trying to be at the moment and trying to give my 100%. Yes, I am wicketkeeping today (chuckles). We have 2 changes. Nahida Akter and Marufa Akter come in.”

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh Women: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c and wk), Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nishita Akter Nishi, Marufa Akter.

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Madavi Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani.