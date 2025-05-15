World Test Championship Final: Prize Money and Current Standings for 2023-25 Cycle

In the big match of the World Test Championship (WTC), the winning team will get 3.6 million dollars (around 31 crore rupees in Indian currency) as a prize. The team that comes second will get 2.1 million dollars (about 18 crore rupees).

In the 2021-23 WTC final, Australia won against India and received 1.6 million dollars (13.68 crore rupees). The ICC increased the prize money to make Test cricket more valuable.

For the 2023-25 WTC cycle, India is in third place and will receive 1.44 million dollars (around 12 crore rupees), while New Zealand in fourth place will get 1.2 million dollars.

In the current standings of the 2023-25 WTC cycle:

South Africa is in first place with 69.44% points.

Australia is in second place with 67.54% points.

India is in third place with 50.00% points.

This makes the upcoming WTC final an exciting and important match for Test cricket fans.















