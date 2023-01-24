Wrestlers’ Sexual Harassment Allegations: Mary Kom to head panel 

New Delhi: Boxing great MC Mary Kom is set to lead a five-member oversight committee to run the day-to-day affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and supervise the probe into the sexual harassment charges against its president and BJP Lok Sabha MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The committee will run the daily affairs of the wrestling body for the next one month. Brij Bhushan Singh was asked to step aside as the chief till the probe concludes.

The announcement was made by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. Other members of the panel include Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, former badminton player and Mission Olympic Cell member Trupti Murgunde, ex-TOPS CEO Rajagopalan and former SAI executive director of teams Radhika Sreeman.

The committee was formed in the aftermath of a wrestlers' protest last week at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, led by world champions and Olympic medallists, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya and others.