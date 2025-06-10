WTC final: Harbhajan backs Australia to retain title, says 'They understand conditions better than SA'

New Delhi: Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh backed Australia to retain the World Test Championship (WTC) ahead of the final against South Africa at Lord's due to the former's better acquaintance of English conditions.

Pat Cummins-led Australia are eyeing to become the first team to win the WTC twice after previously lifting the mace in 2023, beating India at The Oval in the second edition of the tournament.

On the other hand, Temba Bavuma's South Africa will play their first WTC final after topping the standings on the back of winning seven of their last eight matches. Though this might be their first red-ball summit clash, they have become regulars in ICC knockout matches in recent years.

“Australia will come prepared. They’ve played a lot of cricket in England - Ashes, the last WTC Final - and that experience will count. They understand these conditions better than South Africa. Plus, they’re a champion side. The difference lies in how you handle pressure during big matches, and Aussies are masters at that. That’s why they’ve won more trophies than anyone else," Harbhajan said on JioHotstar and Star Sports network.

The legendary spinner further praised Cummins' leadership qualities which make him a "very special captain" for Australia.

“Cummins is one of those leaders who brings everyone together. More importantly, he's a proven match-winner with great command in the dressing room. When your team respects and rallies behind you, you win more matches. That’s what makes him a very special captain for Australia," the former Indian bowler said.

Former India batter and commentator Aakash Chopra also echoed Harbhajan's views on Cummins and termed him a "biggest threat" for the Proteas.

“Pat Cummins is the biggest threat. His leadership, his bowling when there is a partnership, his batting lower down the order - he contributes across departments. He leads from the front and always keeps the opposition under pressure,” he said.



