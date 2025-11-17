  1. Home
WTC Rankings Update: Australia No.1, India in Fourth

  • Created On:  17 Nov 2025 7:38 PM IST
Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins

ICC released the latest World Test Championship standings. Australia stay on top with 100% PCT, while India sit in fourth place.

The ICC has posted the latest World Test Championship standings.

Australia – 100%

South Africa – 66.67%

Sri Lanka – 66.67%

India – 54.17%

Pakistan – 50%

England – 43.33%

Bangladesh – 16.67%

West Indies – 0%

New Zealand – 0%

Australia are No. 1.

India are in fourth place.

