WTC Rankings Update: Australia No.1, India in Fourth
ICC released the latest World Test Championship standings. Australia stay on top with 100% PCT, while India sit in fourth place.
Australia – 100%
South Africa – 66.67%
Sri Lanka – 66.67%
India – 54.17%
Pakistan – 50%
England – 43.33%
Bangladesh – 16.67%
West Indies – 0%
New Zealand – 0%
