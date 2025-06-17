Live
WWE Raw June 16 Recap: Winners and Key Moments
Highlights
Summary of WWE Raw from June 16 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Highlights include winners from King and Queen of the Ring matches, Gunther keeping his title, and upcoming fights for Night of Champions.
The show happened in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It had parts of the King and Queen of the Ring contests, build-up for the Night of Champions event, and follow-ups from Money in the Bank.
Main Matches and Winners:
- Liv Morgan vs. Kairi Sane
Winner: Kairi Sane (Morgan was hurt and could not continue)
- Ivy Nile vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka (Queen of the Ring)
Winner: Asuka
- JD McDonagh vs. AJ Styles
Winner: AJ Styles
- Jey Uso vs. Rusev vs. Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed (King of the Ring)
Winner: Jey Uso
Other Important Points:
- Gunther kept the World Heavyweight Championship. Goldberg will fight him for the title on July 12.
- Bayley and Becky Lynch will fight for the Women’s IC title.
- The women wrestlers were a big part of the show.
