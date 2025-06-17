WWE Raw June 16 Recap: Winners and Key Moments

The show happened in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It had parts of the King and Queen of the Ring contests, build-up for the Night of Champions event, and follow-ups from Money in the Bank.

Main Matches and Winners:

Liv Morgan vs. Kairi Sane

Winner: Kairi Sane (Morgan was hurt and could not continue)

Ivy Nile vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka (Queen of the Ring)

Winner: Asuka

JD McDonagh vs. AJ Styles

Winner: AJ Styles

Jey Uso vs. Rusev vs. Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed (King of the Ring)

Winner: Jey Uso

Other Important Points: