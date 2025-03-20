Yuva All Stars kabaddi: Jaipur, Warriorz, Yoddhas bag victories on Day 15

Haridwar: Yuva Yoddhas, Warriorz K.C. and Jaipur Pink Cubs registered victories on Day 15 of the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025. UP Falcons and Palani Tuskers played out a tie at the Vandana Kataria Indoor Stadium.

In the first match, the Yuva Yoddhas defeated the Chandigarh Chargers 39-35. In the first half, the Yoddhas inflicted an All-out and a Super Raid to take the lead. Meanwhile, the Chargers also inflicted an All-out to end the first half with a 20-17 score. The Uttar Pradesh-based club mounted a comeback and levelled the scores at 25-25.

They inflicted an All Out on the Chargers in the second half to register a four-point victory. Chetan Sahu and Shivam Singh scored 10 points each. The Yoddhas have moved to the top of the Pool B with 39 points, while the Chargers are fourth with 30 points.

Warriorz K.C. thrashed Vasco Vipers 51-27 to occupy the second position in Pool A with 41 points. They took a 27-9 lead at the end of the first half, having inflicted an All Out twice on the Vipers. Both sides inflicted an All Out on each other once in the second half, but Vasco were much behind since the beginning. Vipers’ Mohit Saini bagged 13 points, while Punit Kumar earned 12 raid points.

Later in the day, UP Falcons and Palani Tuskers played out a 26-26 tie. The Falcons had a great outing in the first half with a 16-9 lead at half-time. They also bagged two Super Tackles in the second half to extend their lead by seven points. Meanwhile, Palani Tuskers inflicted an All Out on the Falcons to reduce the deficit to two points.

The scores were levelled at 26-26 with one minute to go. With two empty raids in the last two raids, the match ended in a tie. Palani Tuskers and UP Falcons are placed third and fourth in the Pool A standings with 35 and 29 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Cubs defeated Junior Steelers 35-27 in the final encounter of the day. The Pink Cubs inflicted an All Out on the Steelers to take a 10-1 lead. The Steelers also inflicted an All Out on their opponent to end the first half with a score of 14-18 in favour of Jaipur. The Pink Cubs inflicted another All Out in the second half to seal the match by eight points.

Junior Steelers’ Ayush Singh earned nine points, while Pink Cubs’ Sahil Satpal and Anil bagged seven points each. Jaipur are placed first in Pool A with 50 points from 10 matches while Haryana have 18 points from 10 matches.



