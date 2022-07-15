4 Hospitals In Tamil Nadu Ordered To Close Permanently

Due to the alleged involvement in the sale of a 16-year-old egg girl's cells, the state health authority of Tamil Nadu issued an order for thepermanent closureof four hospitals. The girl's mother forced the girl to donate her eggs eight different times into various fertility clinics.

The state's health minister, Ma Subramanian, highlighted several violations that a committee of investigators explained that one oocyte can only be donated by an adult who is a married woman between the ages of 21 and 35 and also who is currently pregnant. But in this case, the girl was continuously pressured into doing this for so many times. An immature ovum or egg cell used in reproduction is called an oocyte.



He added that to make the young girl appear to be an adult, a fake Aadhar card was used. The approval of a false husband was gained.

The Assisted Reproductive Technology Act was alleged to have been broken by the hospitals. The investigation committee discovered that they lacked experienced counsellors and failed to inform the donor girl of the benefits and drawbacks of the operation.

Additionally, the Aadhaar and POCSO acts have been put into motion. According to the state health minister, these hospitals might be penalised up to Rs 50 lakh and individuals responsible, including doctors, could face a ten-year prison sentence under the Assisted Reproductive Technology Act.



In the best interests of their patients, the hospitals had received the time span of two weeks to get closed. The health administration stated that two of these hospitals would also lose their inclusion in the state health insurance programme.

Meanwhile, The health secretary would also suggest taking legal action against two remaining hospitals among the six, one in Andhra Pradesh and one in Kerala, for their complicity in the scheme.