9 People Died While A House Collapsed Due To Heavy Rain In Tamil Nadu

Officials in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district confirmed today that nine people, including four children, died while their house fell during heavy rain. MK Stalin, the Chief Minister, has announced that the families of those killed in the tragedy will receive a compensation of Rs 50,000 each for those undergoing treatment. Apart from this unfortunate catastrophe, no other substantial damage or fatalities have been reported in other parts of the state. After severe rains, the state capital of Chennai was also drowned last week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated that a disturbance over the Bay of Bengal passed the coast between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh early this morning between 3 am and 4 am, though the rainfall will progressively lessen. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated that a disturbance over the Bay of Bengal passed the coast along Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh early this morning, and that rainfall will progressively lessen.

According to district collector P Kumaravel Pandian, the mansion was quite old and it was placed along the banks of a river near Pernampet. Four people lived in this house, and as the rains became stronger, residents from neighboring houses went to the first floor of this house for shelter on Thursday night. This area had been extensively inundated. Three of the four children that were devastated to death were girls. Several people were wounded in the fall and are being treated at Adukkamparai's Gudiyatham Government Hospital and Government Vellore Medical College Hospital.

The RMC released a statement stating that the Deep across north Tamil Nadu advanced west-northwestwards and weakened into a well characterised low-pressure region over north interior Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Karnataka and Rayalaseema. On Friday, rainfall totals in various parts of the state were 5 cm in Chennai, 6 cm in Chengalpattu, 22 cm in Villupuram, 15 cm in Tiruvannamalai, and 19 cm in the nearby union territory of Puducherry. The union government has announced a list of the seven-member team that would be in Tamil Nadu to inspect the damage caused by the rains, led by Rajiv Shukla, Joint Secretary and Financial Advisor National Intelligence Grid, Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

However, the situation deteriorated further after the previous strong rains on November 6 and 7, as well as on November 11, when Chennai received 21 cm and 16 cm of rain, respectively, and regular life was disrupted. During the northeast monsoon season, Chennai and Tamil Nadu received 66 per cent and 61 per cent more rainfall, respectively, from October 1 to November 18. Tamil Nadu requested 2629 crore in national aid from union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday in response to the damage inflicted by the rains, which claimed the lives of 54 people and resulted in massive crop loss in the delta regions.