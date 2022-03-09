A 17 Year Old Girl From Tamil Nadu Loses Her Vision Just Days After Receiving The Covid Vaccine
- The family said they have yet to get any assistance.
A 17-year-old girl at Sholingur Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Ranipet, was given the Covid-19 vaccine at her school on January 4, 2022. Her parents claimed that she became ill the next day and had to be admitted to the hospital. She eventually lost her sight as a result.
Dr V Manimaran, Ranipet's Deputy Director of Health Services, said he had reported the case to the commission investigating Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI). Dr. J Radhakrishnan, the Secretary of Health, noted that AEFI committees at the district, state, and national levels have access to essential data. They would look into the situation, he added, declining to further.