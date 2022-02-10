A 94-Year-Old Woman From Tamil Nadu Has Filed A Nomination To Contest As Councilor In The Urban Local Body Elections

A 94-year-old woman, Kamakshi Subramaniyan from Tamil Nadu after filing her nomination as an independent candidate for the position of ward councilor ahead of the 2019 urban local body polls has been the living embodiment of the saying 'age is just a number.' The senior leader will run forward 174 (Besant Nagar and Adyar region) and is likely the oldest candidate running for this position. Despite her advanced age, she is still as lively, feisty, and courageous as they come, with the veteran also serving as a civic activist since moving to Besant Nagar in the 1980s. Apart from combating civic grievances, Kamakshi was instrumental in the restoration of the historic Karl Schmidt Memorial at Elliot's Beach in Chennai.



The 94-year-old has done a lot considering her age and is also the co-founder of SPARK, a civic forum that tackles problems in the area. The forum kick-started with the scientific restoration of the Schmidt memorial. Furthermore, civic authorities and residents comprehend Kamakshi as someone who conducts secret 'inspections' whenever an assignment is undertaken in the locality. She also asserts that she knows where there is a loop to loot.

The role of councillor is unpaid, and the 94-year-old has been awaiting to register her nominations for even more than ten years because no elections have been held in that time. The Tamil Nadu urban local body votes will be held in a single session on February 19 through a more than a decade hiatus. All major parties, as well as the opposition AIADMK, the ruling DMK, and the Congress, as well as Naam Tamilar Katchi, BJP, Makkal Needhi Maiam, Pattali Makkal Katchi, and others, have already issued lists of candidates for 138 municipalities, 21 corporations, 649 other urban local bodies, and 490 town panchayats.



