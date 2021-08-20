Amma Two-Wheeler Scheme Has Been Cancelled By The Government

The Amma Two-Wheeler Scheme, a major programme of the former AIADMK regime has been cancelled by the DMK government. It was a lead program of the past AIADMK system pointed toward empowering working ladies to buy bikes.



Dispatched by Executive Narendra Modi in February 2018 on the event of the 70th birth commemoration of previous Boss Pastor Jayalalithaa, the plan gave each recipient an award comparable to half of the expense of a bike, or ₹25,000, which at any point was less.



An extra help of ₹6,250 was separate for the individuals who were debilitated. Around ₹250 crore was distributed each year. Till Walk 2020, about 2.07 lakh vehicles were dispersed under the plan at a use of ₹468.75 crore.

Affirming the choice, an authority, in any case, called attention to that remembering the prerequisites of ladies by and large, a plan with the expectation of complimentary travel on white board transports was being carried out since the DMK system accepted charge in May. Around ₹703 crore had been reserved for the reason. Furthermore, transport companies would get an appropriation of ₹750 crore for protecting themselves in case of diesel value climbs.

N. Dhanapal, a resident of Thirumanur village in Ariyalur district, praised the government's initiative, saying that due to the commencement of the free bus ride plan, there have been cases of women from his village and nearby region lending money from friends or relatives to travel to Thiruvaiyaru, about 6 km away, to operate as agricultural labourers.

Free distribution of sheep, goats, and milch cows to people living below the poverty line (BPL); solar-powered green houses; and the 'Kudimaramathu' scheme, which envisaged the acceptance of a consultative process to restoring waterbodies, are among several old management schemes that have been cancelled or adjusted.

The government has suggested several projects for the restoration and regeneration of waterbodies in the water sector. The allocation for free distribution of sheep, goats, and cows has been steadily decreasing over the years, and this trend was evident even in the interim Budget provided by the erstwhile AIADMK scheme is offered this year.

The Extensive Mishap cum-Life coverage Plan, that was planned by the past system to help about 5.6 million providers from BPL families, the authority said it was being reevaluated.



According to the source, schemes that assist students are being maintained and strengthened. For example, instead of distributing computers, the government is working on a project to distribute tablets to students at a cost of Rs. 670 crore.