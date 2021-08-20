Amma Two-Wheeler Scheme Has Been Cancelled By The Government
The Amma Two-Wheeler Scheme, a major programme of the former AIADMK regime has been cancelled by the DMK government. It was a lead program of the past AIADMK system pointed toward empowering working ladies to buy bikes.
Dispatched by Executive Narendra Modi in February 2018 on the event of the 70th birth commemoration of previous Boss Pastor Jayalalithaa, the plan gave each recipient an award comparable to half of the expense of a bike, or ₹25,000, which at any point was less.
The Extensive Mishap cum-Life coverage Plan, that was planned by the past system to help about 5.6 million providers from BPL families, the authority said it was being reevaluated.
According to the source, schemes that assist students are being maintained and strengthened. For example, instead of distributing computers, the government is working on a project to distribute tablets to students at a cost of Rs. 670 crore.