Annual Inspection Of School Buses Begun In Tamil Nadu

District collector Dr G S Sameeran inspected the school buses on the grounds of the city's Police Recruit School on Friday to check that they met safety and regulatory requirements. For the annual inspection drive, 230 private schools brought over 1,265 school buses.

The collector has ordered that emergency sign boards, which were formerly in English and Hindi, be shown in Tamil. He stated that the drivers were required to have regular eye exams and renew their driver's license on schedule.

N Mathivanan, deputy police commissioner (traffic), told reporters that school buses have to adhere to all safety regulations at all times. If the school's safety standards were violated, he stressed, stern action would be taken against the administration.

Following the inspection, the Coimbatore Central Regional Transport Office held a road safety awareness workshop to educate school bus drivers and caretakers on legal requirements.

Meanwhile, another important schedule is going to take place on Monday, June 20, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNGDE) will release the results for the 2022 Senior Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams. The SSLC or class 10 and +12 or class 12 board examination results will also be released on June 20 by the Tamil Nadu board. Students can access their results on the TNGDE official website at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in after they are released.

Class 12 exams in Tamil Nadu were held from May 5 to May 28. The SSLC exams, also known as Class 10 exams, were held between May 6 and May 30. This year's Tamil Nadu board exams attracted more than 25 lakh students.