Another Student In Tamil Nadu Committed Suicide
- Tamil Nadu is still experiencing the distressing trend of student suicide.
- A girl student in class XI hanged herself inside her home in the Virudhunagar district's Ayyampatti neighbourhood near Sivakasi.
Tamil Nadu is still experiencing the distressing trend of student suicide. In a fourth similar instance, a girl student in class XI hanged herself inside her home in the Virudhunagar district's Ayyampatti neighbourhood near Sivakasi.According to police sources, the 17-year-old girl's severe stomach ache drove her to this extreme measure. But such assertion is debatable.
The girl's body has been transported to the government hospital in Virdhunagar for a postmortem. The young girl attended a public school. After returning home from school on Tuesday, she hanged herself around 6 pm.
Furthermore, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday urged female students to avoid suicidal thoughts in light of the recent incidence of suicides. He stated that "Girls should never be pushed to suicidal thoughts. Turn trials into accomplishments," reported The New Indian Express.