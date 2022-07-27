Another Student In Tamil Nadu Committed Suicide

Tamil Nadu is still experiencing the distressing trend of student suicide. In a fourth similar instance, a girl student in class XI hanged herself inside her home in the Virudhunagar district's Ayyampatti neighbourhood near Sivakasi.According to police sources, the 17-year-old girl's severe stomach ache drove her to this extreme measure. But such assertion is debatable.



The girl's body has been transported to the government hospital in Virdhunagar for a postmortem. The young girl attended a public school. After returning home from school on Tuesday, she hanged herself around 6 pm.



Meanwhile, three females in class XII have recently committed suicide in the state. However, in the first of the four deaths that were reported in Kallakurichi, a student's death sparked violent riots that resulted in the arrest of five people, including the principal and two teachers of the school. Police discovered a note accusing the two teachers of humiliating her for her academic performance.

The violence took place allegedly when a girl allegedly jumped from the third level of the hostel building. She left a note indicating that she was struggling in several areas and felt humiliated by her teachers, according to the police. Her family alleges that two teachers humiliated and abused her mentally.

Furthermore, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday urged female students to avoid suicidal thoughts in light of the recent incidence of suicides. He stated that "Girls should never be pushed to suicidal thoughts. Turn trials into accomplishments," reported The New Indian Express.