Bhoomi Puja performed for Sri Venkateswara temple in Ulundurpeta of Tamil Nadu

The ceremonious Bhoomi Pooja was performed for the construction of Sri Venkateswara Temple in Ulundurpeta of Tamilnadu. The function was attended by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Palani Swamy and TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy.

After the series of rituals Sankalpam, Punyahavachanam, Ganapathi Pooja, Vishwaksena Pooja, the Bhoomi Pooja laying of foundation stone was performed amidst chanting of vedic hymns by pundits who placed four bricks and performed special pooja. Local MLA, TTD Trust Board member and donor of the land to Srivari temple in Ulundurpeta, Kumaraguru made elaborate arrangements for the ceremony.

Along with another TTD Board member Sekhar Reddy, MLAs also participated in the event.

CE Ramesh Reddy was also present. Devotees also participated in this Pooja.

It may be recalled that Kumaraguru had donated the required 3.98acres of land, 3.16crore amount as donation towards the construction of the Srivari temple along with sub shrines for Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru and Sri Andal Godai. Apart from these temples, office, potu, store room, prakarams, parking area will also be constructed for the temple.