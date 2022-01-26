Businessman Was Kidnapped Under The Guise Of Purchasing Building Materials In Tamilnadu

A businessman was allegedly kidnapped by a gang under the guise of buying building materials in yet another frightening event in Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram district. The defendants who were involved in the purported kidnapping demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh.Anandan, 36, a building material business owner from Vadakambadi village in Mamallapuram, has been recognized as the victim.



The accused reportedly called the businessman last week, requesting construction materials for the construction of a cemetery. The caller stated that he needed bricks and M-sand to construct it.

Anandan drove the goods to the stated place, believing the caller to be a legitimate customer, where a man claiming to be the caller pushed him to get into a car so he could take the money. A few minutes later, four additional men joined the car.

One of the accused allegedly flashed a knife at Anandan after he got inside the car, telling him to contact his wife and ask for Rs 5 lakh if he wished to be freed.

After receiving the call from Anandan, his 30-year-old wife Nithya contacted Saravanan, a sculptor who ran a store near Anandan's. Saravanan persuaded Nithya to pay two lakh rupees to the kidnappers. When Saravanan handed over the money, he was joined by Nithya. She returned Anandan after paying the money to the gang.

Saravanan instructed Anandan not to be named as a witness in the case when the couple appeared at the Mamallapuram police station. Anandan became suspicious and informed the police, who checked his call records and discovered that he had been in regular touch with the kidnappers.

Meanwhile, Saravanan was recognised as the main suspect when police interrogated him. Five other suspects were apprehended by the police based on the information and inputs.