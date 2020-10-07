Chennai Corporation says pay Rs 1000, take a cycle home

In a bid to increase cycling habit among the Chennaiites, the Chennai Municipal Corporation has come up with a unique pilot scheme. As Dinamani reports, it has announced an upgrade on the existing cycle sharing scheme.

Distributed into three slabs, the scheme is priced at Rs 299/week, Rs 599/15 days and Rs 999/ 30 days. The interested citizens can contact a dedicated telephone number for this facility and book their cycles in advance.

The Corporation would make arrangements to have the cycle delivered at the residences of those who have booked for it. Once they receive the cycle, they should pay an advance amount for the tenure booked. Once it is complete, the cycle would be collected by the Corporation staff.

As a pilot measure, in various parts of Chennai, there have been 150 cycles kept ready for the public to book and utilize it for their local movement.