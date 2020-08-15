Chennai returns to four-figure Coronavirus cases, TN tally at 5,860

With the total cases in Chennai at 1,179 on Independence Day, it was just a tad lower than what it was on Friday when the tally read 1,187. The total Coronavirus cases in the capital thus touched 1,15,444 out of a figure of 3,32,105 all over the State.

Similarly, the total number of cases too registered a minor decline from 5,890 cases to 5,860 on a day-to-day basis. 5,236 people were discharged and sent home with the total figure reading at 2,72,251, while the death toll rose to 127 with 26 reported from Chennai alone. 71,343 tests were taken up on Saturday with the total number of tests conducted at 135 centres touching 36,40,796.

The high-profile patient still battling the coronavirus attack – S P Balasubrahmanyam – continued to attract media attention which put out bulletins on his health status. The Health Minister, Dr Vijayabaskar is reported to have enquired about his health condition and the doctors explained the treatment methods being undertaken in the singer's case.

The hospital too put out a bulletin in the early evening informing the public that the singer is stable and is being provided artificial respiratory support. S P B Charan, the crooner's son has also been updating the enquirers and assuring them that things are normal.