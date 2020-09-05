Chingleput follows Chennai in Coronavirus cases, TN tally stands at 5,870

The big relief which was in store for the pandemic watchers in Tamil Nadu was that there was a drop in cases in the western parts of the State, which was seeing an alarming spike in the past week and more.

While Chennai saw 965 cases registered, lesser than the 992 Coronavirus cases on Friday, Chingleput saw 545 cases followed by Cuddalore with 435 affected people.

The total cases were marked at 4,57,000 while the number of deaths saw an appreciable drop to 61, clearly a one-third reduction of 90 plus cases seen in the last week. 51,583 were undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the State. 3,98,366 have already returned home after being cured of the coronavirus in the past few months.