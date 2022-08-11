Class 12 Girl Discovered Dead In Government School In Tamil Nadu

A girl student in Class 12 was discovered dead in a government school in the Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Police believed that the suicide was the cause of the death.



According to the authorities, the girl was discovered in the classroom unconscious. She was taken to the Villupuram Government Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, after being transferred to the Kannai Primary Health Centre.

This is not the only suicide case, while Tamil Nadu is experiencing a troubling rash of suicide incidents. A class 12 student from the Sivagangai district of Tamil Nadu committed suicide on July 27. According to sources, the 17-year-old youngster hanged himself at his home in the state's Sivagangai district, close to Karaikudi. Before that, two pupils had committed suicide.

On July 13, a student in class 12 committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of a private school's dormitory. On July 17, violence in Kallakurichi erupted after the girl committed suicide. Hundreds of protesters set fire to the school building, buses carrying students, a police car, and numerous two-wheelers.

Meanwhile, MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, has mandated a thorough investigation into the circumstances behind the suicides of these three young women.