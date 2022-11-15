CM Stalin Visited And Inspected Rain Affected Areas

M K Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, arrived in Cuddalore on Monday to assess the devastation brought on by the rain and offer assistance to those who were most in need.On Sunday, Stalin had informed the media that he would be visiting the towns of Cuddalore, Chidambaram, and Mayiladuthurai where heavy rains had devastated the towns and severely damaged the crops.

Nearly 45,000 hectares of crops have been submerged beneath the water, according to data released by the Revenue and Disaster Management department. Farmers in 24 districts, including Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore, have suffered enormous losses as a result.

However, the family of five-year-old M Akshitha, who died after falling into a channel near Sirkazhi in the Mayiladuthurai district on Saturday, received a solatium of Rs 2 lakh from the chief minister on Monday in addition to his condolences. According to an official statement, the young child fell into the channel while playing close to her North Street home. Furthermore, all family card holders (holders of Public Distribution System cards) who reside in Sirkazhi and Tharangampadi talukas of Mayiladuthurai district, which were severely impacted by the recent showers, would receive financial assistance of Rs 1,000, per the Chief Minister's directive.