Coimbatore govt schools see 14,000 fresh admissions in August

The pandemic has brought some amazing changes in Tamil Nadu education sector. Like government schools in other States, TN too had similar issues of poor infrastructure and under-performing teachers in the schools run by the Establishment. In the current month, as schools have begun to slowly make efforts in resuming the academic calendar, surprisingly, parents have begun making a beeline to government schools also. The official statistics provided by the district Education department has revealed that fresh admissions of 11,386 students have been affected in government schools and 3,300 have been enrolled in government-aided schools.

'The changes are taking place quite well. A few government schools are now getting 'smart' on par with their private counterparts' said an office-bearer of the Tamil Nadu teachers' body which represents graduate teachers in the State. He also added that the teaching fraternity is now poised to learn new technological applications to keep pace with growing requirements in this sector, reports Dinamalar.

Sensing the changing trends, the Education Department to have cautioned the government schools to desist from refusing admissions of eligible students and has also instructed them to guide parents to move to another school under the government administration if the quota of admissions is genuinely over. As an official admitted this is a development which has not been seen in the last five years.