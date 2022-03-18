Coimbatore Has Recorded 34 Cybercrime Crimes In Last 15 Months

In the previous 15 months, the Coimbatore District Cybercrime Police have filed 34 incidents of cyber fraud, with victims losing amount of more than Rs 2 crore.



Superintendent of Police S Selvanagarathinam, who revealed the figures on Thursday, advised people to be cautious when conducting online transactions and not to disclose their bank credentials with anyone.



Selvanagarathinam established the national toll-free helpline 1930 to help victims report cyber financial theft to the authorities. In a statement to the media, he noted that consumers can register online fraud complaints with the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and a cybercrime police station.

He stated that they have recorded 21 cases of cyber financial theft in the previous year, and 13 cases from January 2022 to March 17. Based on complaints, they froze Rs 40.81 lakh and restored Rs 18.57 lakh to the victims.

He added that complaints filed with the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) would be submitted to the appropriate police station for investigation. He mentioned that if a sum is debited from a person's bank account without their knowledge, they must inform the helpdesk.The money cannot be retrieved easily if consumers wait calling the helpline or visiting the cybercrime police.

The SP continued that everyone should be careful of their online data sharing; providing data access to unknown applications is extremely risky. They have held a number of public awareness campaigns against these.