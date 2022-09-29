Consumer In Tamil Nadu Allegedly Found Dead Lizard In Milk Packet

More complaints of contaminated milk sachets are being made despite Aavin's assertions that measures are being made to improve quality. A similar concept was witnessed on Wednesday, a customer from Pallikaranai tweeted that he had discovered a dead lizard inside of one of Aavin's half-litre (green-colored standardised) milk packets.



According to Raghu Krishnan, who raised the problem with Aavin on Twitter, they notified the store where the milk was purchased right away because they believed the entire batch to be contaminated.



Aavin's manufacturer, Tamil Nadu erative Milk Producers Federation (TNCMPF), has ruled out the probability of such an occurrence. Authorities claimed that a large foreign object could not possibly fit within a sealed sachet.

The quality control team from the federation went to the location and persuaded the residents of the apartment that the lizard might have been in the container that the milk was poured into after the sachet was opened.

Meanwhile, an Aavin customer in Madurai earlier this week reported discovering a fly in his (green magic) milk packet.

However, the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (TNCMPF) has bragged about upholding International Organization for Standardizations (ISO) standards throughout all of the Aavin units. S A Ponnusamy of the Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers Employees Welfare Association stated that on the other hand, such complaints have caused severe worries about the quality of Aavin milk, which is consumed by three million people daily in Tamil Nadu.

