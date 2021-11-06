Cops In Tamil Nadu Will Be Given Weekly Holidays

According to an order issued by the State government on Wednesday, police officers in the ranks of Grade II constables and Head Constables in Tamil Nadu can now take a day off. According to the instruction, the change is intended to allow staff to focus on their health and spend quality time with their families. The decision came after a roughly three-week-long review meeting between the police and the government. According to a senior police officer, Chief Minister MK Stalin pledged to provide a weekly off to staff, which was much needed because junior-level personnel work up to 14 hours a day without a break.



The men and women in khaki, on the other hand, are sceptical about the order's implementation, given the failure of prior endeavours by several Director Generals of Police (DGP). Meanwhile, a few employees stated that if they work on a day off, they would appreciate receiving one day's salary. Aa a result the nature of the business prevents me from taking a vacation, I prefer to work on weekly offs.

Earlier endeavours were hampered by a dearth of personnel in the department. On July 31, this year, DGP C Sylendra Babu issued a circular giving workers with a day off as well as mandatory leaves on birthdays and wedding anniversaries. Meanwhile, in 2019, the then-DGP JK Tripathy issued a circular providing staff with a weekly off and requiring them to work in rotational eight-hour shifts.



However, due to a staffing shortfall, employees were required to work overtime. In 2017, former DGP TK Rajendran issued a similar circular on weekly offs and compensating pay for employees who worked on their off days. Furthermore, the staff were required to return to work within a month due to a backlog of outstanding paperwork.