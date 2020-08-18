Country bomb kills TN cop, accused dies on way to hospital  

After the infamous Sathankulam lock-up death cases, the police of Tuticorin town came back under the spotlight once again, on Tuesday, but for a different reason.

This time, one of the police personnel, Subramaniam, a constable attached to the Srivaikundam Police Station of the district was killed while attempting to catch a criminal, Duraimuthu, who had two cases of murder registered against him. This happened when the cornered criminal lobbed a country bomb on the police personnel, which fatally wounded Subramaniam and injured another of his colleague, who has been hospitalized.

Dinakaran reports that soon after the incident, the SP of the district, Jayakumar constituted a special team to nab the absconder who was soon in police custody. However, Duraimuthu was badly injured and died on the way to the hospital. Police are further investigating as to how this cache of arms was in the possession of the deceased accused and who else is involved in this matter.

The State government has promptly sanctioned an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the deceased cop's family. A job on compassionate grounds to one of the eligible dependents is also on the anvil, say government sources.