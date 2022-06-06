Cycle Rally Organised In Chennai To Raise Awareness About Vertigo

A cycle rally was staged to raise awareness regarding vertigo and balance problems on Sunday.The Vertigo and Balance Clinic of Apollo Speciality Hospitals, Vanagaram, cooperated with Anna Nagar Cycles to organise the march.



The rally, which began at Light House, Marina Beach, and finished at the hospital, drew around 250 cyclists.

According to specialists, balance disorders (including vertigo) affect 35 percent of persons over the age of 40 and 85 percent of people over the age of 80. T. Velu, Mylapore MLA, led the rally, which also included T. Shivakumar, CEO of Apollo Hospitals, and Rahul Raghavan Menon, COO and senior officials of ACT Marketing; Nippon Paints India, T.N. branch; and Velu Balasubramaniam, founder of Maiyam55. At the conclusion of the rally, Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu awarded medals to the riders, reported The Hindu.

As per Dr. Menon, Vanagaram, the hospital opened the country's first integrated neuro ENT - Vertigo and Balance Clinic. Vertigo and balance disorders are treated by a team of senior neurology and ENT experts, who are assisted by specialists in neurosurgery, cardiology, psychiatry, and vestibular rehabilitation.